The end of this work week may be a wet one.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth expects anywhere from a quarter to half an inch of rain Friday. Chances will start to increase this afternoon and go through the night, according to meteorologist Jason Godwin.
The weekend won’t be so wet, Godwin said. Precipitation is expected to taper off by Saturday morning.
Friday rain presents no threat of severe weather, according to Godwin.
“We may have a few rumbles of thunder,” Godwin said. “But no particular threat here.”
Mostly cloudy skies are in store for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will likely see a high in the upper 50s, and Sunday will drop into the low 50s from a slight cold front, according to the NWS forecast.
