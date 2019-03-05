Residents near Nolan Middle School in Killeen may have noticed a helicopter landing in the school’s parking lot Monday evening shortly after 9 p.m.
The medical helicopter was dispatched as part of Killeen’s emergency medical services protocol when certain types of crashes are reported, according to Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
At approximately 9:12 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Botanical and Westover in reference to a crash, Miramontez said. Upon arrival, officers were told that a male was on a moped and was possibly hit by a vehicle. They were advised that the male had minor injuries (small abrasions), but did not find any indication he had been involved in a crash. The male was brought to the school parking lot at the corner of Florence and Jasper roads, the nearest spot for the helicopter to land. He was later taken to Baylor Scott and White.
