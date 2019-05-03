This weekend brings plenty of Star Wars themed events to celebrate the unofficial holiday of May the Fourth, as well as celebrations for Cinco de Mayo. And don’t forget to check out which clubs are meeting this week, as well as who is playing at your favorite watering holes. It’s all here in this listing.
Festivals, Events
The Central Texas Air Show will be May 3-5 at the Temple Airport, 7720 Airport Road. The Static Display shows will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. May 3 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 4 and 5. The Aerobatic Display shows will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 3 and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 4 and 5. Tickets for adults are $20 each and children under 12 are $5 and can be purchased at www.centraltexasairshow.com.
Relay for Life of Copperas Cove/Lampasas will be from 9 a.m. to midnight May 4 at S.C. Lee Junior High, 1205 Courtney Lane, Copperas Cove. This Star Wars-themed event supports the American Cancer Society.
The Fort Hood Area Lemonade Day will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 4 and 5 across the Central Texas are. To view a map of the stands’ locations, managed by area children, visit www.lemonadeday.org/fort-hood-area.
The Fort Hood Chapter of Heroes on the Water will host a kayak-fishing event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 at Reveille Peak Ranch, 105 County Road 114, Burnet. Veterans, active-duty members, first responders, and their families are invited to this free event. Equipment will be provided.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting a Cinco de Mayo Zumba Fest from 10 to 11 a.m. May 4. One $20 ticket includes the class, snacks and a drink of choice afterward. The Cinco de Mayo celebration will be from noon to 8 p.m. May 5 and will include a taco eating contest, brunch specials, a Michelada bar, and piñatas.
VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, is hosting a Cinco de Mayo Celebration at 7 p.m. May 4. Drink specials, a potluck, and music by DJ Octavius will be available.
Salado Glassworks is hosting multiple Mother’s Day events for participants to assist glasswork artists in blowing their own glass pieces. May 3 and 10 are days to make bowls for $80 each; May 4 and 11 are days when flowers and solid hearts are available to make for $60 each. To reserve a spot, go to www.saladoglassworks.com.
Family Fun
The Harker Heights Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host Star Wars Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. May 4. Character dress up and an opportunity to make a lightsaber will be at this free event.
Temple Civic Theatre’s annual Mother and Son Dance will be from 6 to 9 p.m. May 4 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Tickets are $15 for this Star Wars-themed event.
Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St. in Waco, is hosting a KidZoobilee from 5 to 8 p.m. May 4. Registration is $20 per person ages three and up. Zip lines, bounce houses, animal viewing, face painting, and more will be available.
The Killeen Copper Mountain Branch Library, 3000 S. WS Young Drive, is hosting Spring Story Time three days a week from Jan. 7- May 18. Monday sessions are from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for kids up to eight years old, Tuesday and Wednesday sessions are from 10:15 to 11 a.m. for kids five years and younger.
The Killeen Main Public Library, 205 E. Church Ave., is hosting its Spring Story Time three times a week from Jan 8- May 7. Tuesday story times are from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for children eight years and younger, Wednesday and Thursday sessions are from 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. for kids up to five years old. The main branch also hosts a Lego Block Party every Wednesday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for all ages.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead in Harker Heights. Water and coffee provided.
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Sean Devine and Friends from 7 to 9 p.m. May 3. Telluric will perform from 4 to 6 p.m. and My One and Only will play from 7 to 9 p.m. May 4. Bottlecap Mountain will play from 3 to 5 p.m. May 5 as part of the Sunday Afternoon sessions.
Blends Wine Bar hosts Karaoke Saturdays every week with DJ WillyBe from 7 to 11 p.m. and Sunday Fundays from noon to 6 p.m. with half-off glass prices on already opened, select bottles of wine. For more information, call 254-613-4739. Blends Wine Bar is at 208 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. No cover for ages 21 and older. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Branded Heart from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 3. Cover: $8. People’s Choice will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 4. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Get a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery is hosting free live music from 7 to 11 p.m.May 3 and SmokinMaxx will play from 8 p.m. to midnight May 4. Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite #105, Salado.
Farmers Markets
The Spring Farmers and Makers Market will be every Saturday evening until June 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado. Local producers and vendors will be in attendance offering homemade goods and produce, and live music and food trucks will be available starting at 7 p.m.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Theater
RAW- The Royal Street Art Walk in Salado will be from 6 to 9 p.m. every fourth Friday of the month from February through November. Galleries and other village businesses will come together to display visual arts and goods, feature live music, and foster community. Some participants include: Salado Glassworks, Bentons Custom Jewelry, Ro Shaw Clay Studio, Sirril Art Gallery, FSG Fine Jewelry, and Barrow Brewing Co.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quite, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit,” on display until May 12. The play-and-learn exhibit invites children to interact with activities and installations throughout the museum that feature the work of the famous children’s author and his well-known characters. Patrons of the Waco/McLennan County and Hewitt Public Libraries system can also borrow a museum membership at no cost at any time. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. A Cinco de Mayo celebration, with crafts, games, and folklorico dancers, will be from 11 to 2 pm. May 4.Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday of the month at the Killen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share.
In the Mood Ballroom hosts events and dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
O’Brien’s Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple hosts a Local Artist Open Mic Night at 8 p.m. every Tuesday. No cover. Wes Perryman and Sean Devin will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight May 4. Call 254-295-0518 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, hosts DJs and Tejano music from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and Saturday. Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Mangos Nightclub, 702 W. Elms Road in Killeen, is hosting DJ Suavesito from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. May 3. Cover: $5, ladies free until midnight. For more information, call 254-541-8329.
Have upcoming events to include? Email announcements@kdhnews.com. Items run as space is available.
