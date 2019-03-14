Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport experienced a few delays from weather related damage at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, but have returned to business as usual.
Four flights out of Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport were delayed Wednesday as a result of the storm that caused damage to aircraft, bridges and equipment at DFW Wednesday, according to Matt Van Valkenburg, Killeen’s aviation director.
He said the delays might also have stemmed from a trickle-down effect from the storms in the Midwest, but there were no additional delays Thursday.
The blizzards in Denver caused at least 35 flight cancellations at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, and four delays of flights coming in from Denver, according Derick Hackett, spokesperson for the Austin airport.
Dangerous ground blizzard conditions were expected to diminish in Denver through late Thursday, according to a report from the National Weather Service out of Boulder, Colorado. The blizzard conditions were expected to spread into the Nebraska Panhandle, the report said.
Van Valkenburg suggested travelers do due diligence to be sure their flights are anticipated to be on time.
“We recommend calling the airline — they all have 1-800 numbers or websites where you can check directly on your flight,” Van Valkenburg said. “The best thing you can do is check directly with the airline and be sure your plane is going to be on time or see if there will be a delay.”
If there might be a delay, travelers should plan to arrive at their destination earlier than absolutely necessary to leave ample time to be rescheduled, Van Valkenburg said.
“Honestly, that goes back to doing their homework,” Van Valkenburg said. “Thankfully they can check on a lot of that information from home so they don’t have to be inconvenienced from somewhere else.”
In addition to weather delays and cancellations, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport had one airplane grounded due to the Federal Aviation Administration’s ban on Boeing 737 Max aircrafts.
The FAA ordered the temporary grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircraft during the investigation of the fatal crash of Ethiopian Airline flight 302.
“The agency made this decision as a result of the data gathering process and new evidence collected at the site and analyzed today,” according to a statement released by the FAA. “The grounding will remain in effect pending further investigation, including examination of information from the aircraft’s flight data recorders and cockpit voice recorders.”
Passengers from the plane grounded at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport were reassigned to different aircrafts for the duration of their trip.
“All of the airlines did a good job rebooking passengers to be sure they were able to continue their flight,” Hackett said.
For flight delays due to weather or the FAA ban, passengers can see real-time scheduling information for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport at http://www.austintexas.gov/airport.
