TEMPLE — Those traveling through West Temple this weekend need not be alarmed. Those explosions and low-flying aircraft aren’t the signs of an attack, but rather the return of the Central Texas Airshow.
After taking a break in 2017, the airshow will again fill the skies with historic aircraft and will light up the night with pyrotechnic displays.
Daily adult passes are $20 at the gate while children’s tickets are $5. Children under age 6 get in for free. Active duty and retired military will receive a $10 discount with their military ID. Weekend passes are $45. Discounted tickets can be purchased online through Thursday at centraltexasairshow.com
Hosted by the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport, the airshow was an annual event since 2003, but event organizer Beth Jenkins of Georgetown took last year off.
With the return this year, Jenkins hopes the airshow will allow participants to see aviation history in action.
“The freedoms we have today are from a lot of these World War II airplanes,” Jenkins said. “I’m trying to keep this history alive and help these kids understand that we have what we have today because men and women sacrificed for our freedom.”
The show opens at 4 p.m. Friday with aerobatic demonstrations and fireworks from 6:30-9:30 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, gates are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with demonstrations beginning at 1 p.m.
The weekend will feature fly-ins from planes spanning several eras, highlighted by the first appearance of the Marine Harrier at a Texas airshow. Known for its short and vertical takeoff capabilities, the Harrier will fly in at about 6:50 p.m. Friday and about 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Coolers and pets will not be allowed.
