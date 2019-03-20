Fort Hood will be conducting an installation-wide test of its Mass Warning and Notification System at 2 p.m. today, according to the III Corps and Fort Hood Facebook page.
The system will broadcast a loud siren-like sound on loudspeakers throughout the installation, followed by a test message repeated three times: "Attention. This is a test of the Fort Hood emergency warning system. This is only a test. If this had been an actual emergency, additional instructions would be broadcast. This is only a test."
