Aldi is opening a new store in Killeen next week.
The new store, 3501 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, will open its doors Thursday, Dec. 6, according to a news release. The new location is part of a $3.4 billion investment to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022, the release said.
To celebrate the store opening, Aldi will host a ribbon-cutting at 8:25 a.m. Thursday, followed by a “Golden Ticket” giveaway offering gift cards to the first 100 customers. Shoppers can also sample Aldi-exclusive brand foods and enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of Aldi produce.
“We’re thrilled to welcome even more of the Killeen community to experience what makes Aldi one of the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S.,” said Karla Waddleton, Rosenberg division vice president for Aldi, in a written statement.
The new Killeen Aldi store layout will be an improved in-store experience and features additional refrigeration space to accommodate products, according to the company.
The estimated value of the building is $3.3 million, according to permits issued by the city.
Aldi already has one store in Killeen, 2500 E. Central Texas Expressway, which opened in 2015. Headquartered in Essen, Germany, Aldi has 1,752 stores in the U.S., with 44 different locations currently in Texas.
Compared to last year, 20 percent of the Aldi product selection is new. As part of the product expansion, Aldi is increasing its fresh food selection by 40 percent with many organic, convenient and easy-to-prepare options.
The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.