The new Aldi’s grocery store is officially preparing to break ground in Killeen, as the construction permit for the new business was issued last week by the city.
The grocery store, valued at $3.3 million, will be at 3501 W. Stan Schlueter Loop.
Aldi’s is a discount grocery store where customers typically bag or box up their own groceries.
City permit officials issued 215 permits last week worth a total value of $6.23 million.
Ten of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a total value of $1.8 million. Contractor Ashford Homes will build five of the new homes, D.R. Horton will construct three of the new houses and Carothers Homes will build the final two homes.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $63.61 million so far this year.
Harker Heights
City building officials in Harker Heights issued 26 permits last week worth a total value of $780,423.
Two of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a total value of $586,194. Both of the new homes will built by Carothers Homes.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $14.51 million.
Copperas cove
Permit officials in Cove issued 76 permits last week worth a total value of $724,641.
Four of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a total value of $591,932. Contractors Stylecraft Builders and D.R. Horton will each build two of the new houses.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $13.17 million so far this year.
Nolanville
Building officials issued one permit last week worth a total value of $300,000.
The permit was for the construction of a new single-family residence. The new house will be built by A&G Homes.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $3.25 million.
