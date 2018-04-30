Only one of 17 Killeen candidates has not filed a campaign finance report required to be submitted to the state eight days before the May 5 municipal election.
According to city records, mayoral candidate Jimmy Parker did not file finance reports as state law requires.
Council candidate Patsy Bracey did not file a report after designating on a previous report she would not raise or spend any funds during the most recent filing period. Council candidate Bruce Bynum previously filed a “modified reporting” declaration, which allowed him to not file the reports. Bracey said she also previously filed the "modified reporting" declaration.
Campaign finance disclosure reports outline how a candidate for office raises and spends money during a run for office. Per state law and Texas Ethics Commission guidelines, local candidates must submit disclosure forms 30 and eight days before a contested election.
Of the 12 council candidates who filed, Brockley Moore, a former city councilman, reported the most funds raised with $8,600.42 in monetary and in-kind political contributions, no expenditures and $8,600.42 in cash on hand.
On his report, Moore said that all of his contributions were “non-itemized,” or less than $50. By state law, filers do not need to disclose the identities of contributors who donate less than $50 to a campaign.
If that amount is accurate, Moore gathered at least 172 individual contributions during the filing period. Moore reported an additional $5,400 in non-itemized contributions during the last filing period, bringing his total contributions to around $14,000 during the campaign — all without disclosing a single donor.
Moore also appeared to incorrectly fill out his form, outlining the amount he received from non-itemized donors, but not factoring that figure into this total contributions. Under total contributions on the form, Moore said he received none.
Leo Gukeisen reported $310.45 in contributions with no cash on hand. Gukeisen spent $310.45 during the filing period.
Mellisa Brown reported no contributions with no cash on hand. Brown spent $380.40 during the filing period.
Den’Mica Eugene, who filed her report late Monday, reported no contributions and no cash on hand. Eugene spent $85 during the filing period.
Tolly James Jr. reported no contributions with $96.53 in cash on hand. James spent $676.52 during the filing period and $158 in outstanding loans.
Councilman Gregory Johnson reported $1,250 in contributions with $664 in cash on hand. Johnson spent $1,596 during the filing period.
Councilman Juan Rivera reported no contributions, no cash on hand, and $1,410.05 in expenditures for the filing period.
Hugh “Butch” Menking, a former Killeen school board member and financial planner, reported $100 in contributions during the filing period with $154.77 in cash on hand. Menking spent $5,747.75 during the filing period.
Placidio J. Rivera reported no contributions with $21.77 in cash on hand.
Kenny Wells reported no contributions with $117.10 on hand. Wells spent $10,882.90 during the filing period.
Incumbent mayoral candidate Jose Segarra reported no contributions, no expenditures and $360.43 cash on hand for the filing period.
Mayoral candidate Arturo Cortez reported no contributions, no cash on hand, and $200 in expenditures for the filing period, with $180 in outstanding loans.
Holly Teel, who filed her report late on Monday, reported no contributions and no cash on hand. Teel reported $45 in expenditures during the filing period.
Harold Butchart, who also submitted his report late Monday, reported no contributions and no cash on hand. Butchart reported $12,500 in expenditures during the filing period.
According to state guidelines, private citizens can pursue criminal or civil charges against candidates for not meeting the state’s filing requirements.
Those options include:
Filing a criminal complaint with the district attorney,
Filing a civil complaint with the Texas Ethics Commission.
Filing a civil action against a candidate or officeholder for violations of Title 15 of the Texas Election Code.
The Herald has also requested the most recent campaign finance reports for the Killeen Independent School District board and Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 elections, however, neither agency has responded with the reports as of late Monday.
WCID No. 1 candidate Richard “Dick” Young said Monday he dropped his finance paperwork off to the water district office on Friday.
