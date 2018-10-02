All 18 patients who were sent to Metroplex Hospital in Killeen or Rollins Brook Community Hospital in Lampasas are out of those hospitals following a school bus crash over the weekend.
“We received 10 patients at Metroplex and eight patients at Rollins Brook,” Erin Riley, spokeswoman for both hospitals said in email on Tuesday. “None were admitted to either hospital.”
She said they were all treated and released.
Multiple injuries were reported Saturday when a school bus carrying students from Oklahoma rolled over along U.S. Highway 281 north of Lampasas.
Lampasas Police Department Assistant Chief Jody Cummings said the crash occurred about 3:18 p.m. near Lampasas.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, but a specific cause of the crash was not released by DPS. The crash is still under investigation.
Cummings said the bus carried 27 people, including female students, and a driver was traveling from Norman, Oklahoma, to San Antonio when it rolled over and struck a fence.
Cummings said the students sustained bruises, scrapes and some broken bones but that there were no fatalities.
The bus was reportedly one of two carrying students from Cleveland Elementary School in Norman.
One child and two adults were still reportedly hospitalized at Baylor, Scott & White facilities in Temple on Monday, but hospital officials did not immediately respond to questions to see if that was still the case on Tuesday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
