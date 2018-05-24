Many Central Texans will be cut a break this Memorial Day weekend — but not on gas prices and heat.
Gas prices Thursday in Killeen were as high as $2.75 and as low as $2.65 for a gallon of regular, according to www.GasBuddy.com.
Still, prices in Killeen are comparatively lower than elsewhere in the state.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.76 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.06.
Memorial Day gas prices this year are the highest since 2014, according to AAA, which says gas prices are up primarily due to expensive crude oil, record gasoline demand and shrinking global supply.
According to AAA, 3.4 million Texans and more than 41.5 million Americans will travel this Memorial Day weekend, nearly 5 percent more than last year and the most in more than a dozen years.
All schools and offices in the Killeen and Copperas Cove Independent School Districts will be closed Memorial Day.
Fort Hood soldiers will enjoy a four-day weekend, beginning Friday, May 25 through Monday, May 28.
Memorial Day weekend this year will be about 10 degrees hotter than average, according to the National Weather Service.
A high of 93 degrees is expected Friday. On Saturday, that high should jump to 96, reaching 97 by Memorial Day.
Meteorologist Juan Hernandez said May temperatures for Central Texas aren’t typically this high. He said a high pressure system will increase the heat.
The 100-degree mark for the area is typically reached around the Fourth of July, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.