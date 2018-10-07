COPPERAS COVE – Peaceful Warrior Yoga Studio instructor, Monica Pellegrino, led a goat yoga class with Stacy Simmons’s Nigerian dwarf goat herd Sunday at Alliance Exotic Ranch.
Forty participants paid $15 to participate in the special session.
During the session, the herd roamed freely. Afterward, attendees fed goats and took candid pictures.
“We have 18 goats right now. We try to have a 2 to 1 human to goat ratio, but they like to move around,” Simmons said.
Fall 2018 through spring 2019 classes are from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
