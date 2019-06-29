Joe Salinas was the last resident to walk out the door of the Killeen homeless shelter when it closed May 18. He was the first to sleep outside on the sidewalk.
Being a tenured resident of the tent city that formed outside the shelter in the weeks since, he has earned the unofficial designation of “ambassador” of tent city by the other residents.
“They call me, and I quote, the ‘ambassador of tent city,’” Salinas said. “They (other residents) continue to call me the face of tent city.”
What became tent city began with Salinas and five other people — three women and two men. The men kept the women protected while they were sleeping on the sidewalk.
Over time, tents have been donated, and the tent city “community” now has about 18 homeless residents. Eighteen is about as many as they can collectively manage, Salinas said.
“We’ve learned that the max we had was approximately 23 people, which was kind of unmanageable, because we had to deal with security and trash and safety of the residents,” he said.
Salinas said the group came together collectively to decide to keep the community around 18. Salinas is willing to make exceptions, however, as one day he came upon a woman in an alley who is pregnant with twins. He and other residents brought her to the tent city, and she is doing well.
With women in the group, some of the men take it upon themselves to do security.
“A group of us take turns running security,” Salinas said.
They will typically do shifts until midnight and 6 a.m. Anyone coming to the tent city in the middle of the night looking for food or water are provided for, but if they are not a resident of tent city, Salinas and other residents escort them out.
Although the property is not theirs, Salinas said tent city residents do their best to keep it clean and safe while they are there.
