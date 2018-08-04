It may start to feel more tolerable outside this coming week in Killeen.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth predicts chances of rain starting Wednesday night, which could continue into the weekend. There’s a slight chance for rain on Monday, but better chances of around 30-50 percent will arrive at the latter end of the week, according to meteorologist Matt Stalley. Killeen can expect to accumulate 1 inch of rain for the entire coming week, Stalley said.
With the rain, high temps will start to ease down into the mid-90s, according to Stalley.
The Texas Drought Monitor's latest map indicates the Killeen-Temple area is currently experiencing severe drought conditions. Portions of Central Texas around Bell County have seen worse, extreme drought conditions.
While the rain will be welcome, it will take more than a few days of drizzle to make a sizeable dent into drought conditions.
“Drought is one of those long-term kind of phenomenons that is months in the making,” Stalley said. “It’ll take more than a few days to make up for conditions. We need months of rain.”
Monday’s forecast calls for a high of 98 with a low of 76.
Tuesday is expected to have a high of 99 and a low of 76.
The high on Wednesday is expected to be 99 with a low of 75.
Thursday’s forecast calls for a high of 95 with a low of 74.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is more than 7 feet below normal elevation, and Belton Lake is more than 4 and a half feet below normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
