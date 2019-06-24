A local resident is concerned about the safety of motorists at one intersection on the outskirts of south Killeen.
The intersection just outside city limits at East Trimmier and Chaparral road is a four-way intersection with a two-way stop.
Keith Curb lives just outside the city limits near the intersection and said he has seen many wrecks at the intersection.
“Around 50 to 60% of the time people tell me they didn’t see the stop sign,” Curb said. There are hills leading up to the intersection on three sides so drivers who are not familiar with the intersection do not see the stop sign until it is too late.
Curb has struggled trying to get the intersections signage improved and make the intersection safer because the city and the county have gone back and forth about who is going to spend the money for the fix, according to Curb.
“I wish people would step up and look for safety on the roadways,” Curb said.
Curb thinks a good solution would be adding blinking red lights around the stop sign with solar panels so that drivers can see the stop signs easier at night.
Bobby Whitson is a Bell County commissioner who has been in contact with Curb about the intersection.
“The need for improvement on the intersection is evident,” Whitson said. The county is evaluating the intersection to try and decide the best solution.
Whitson said that a lit stop sign will likely need to be placed on the north side of the intersection and those signs cost $1,300 and run off solar power.
Once something is decided the public will be notified, according to Whitson.
