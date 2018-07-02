The Anderson Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church invited the public to a Community Day of Caring on Monday morning at the Douse Community Center in Killeen.
“We are providing free haircuts … free manicures as well as free food and clothes,” said Senior Pastor Rodrecus M. Johnson Jr.
Volunteers provided a variety of services and activities to meet the needs of people in their community from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Theresa Williams with the Yahweh Beauty Academy in Killeen was happy to give interested visitors a free makeover.
“This is my first time volunteering, and it’s amazing,” she said. “I love the fact that we can help our community and do something for other people.”
Marissa Daniels grew up in Killeen and enjoyed participating in the community day.
“I’ve been looking at the free clothing and hygiene products,” she said. “I found really good perfume and the food is delicious.”
She noticed that the Anderson church provided something for everyone.
“They even have a bounce house for the kids to stay busy,” she said.
Pastor Johnson has been at the Anderson church since November 2016 and enjoyed being part of a new community.
“We love it here,” he said. “It’s a great community that has a lot to offer. And we have a lot to offer to our community.”
Caring event organizers are eager continuing to grow.
“We’ll have another community day for a great family time in September or October,” Johnson said. “We will include the Killeen Police and Fire Department, have pony rides and a petting zoo.”
Besides community days, the Anderson Chapel provides hot meals in its mission house and toy-giveaways during Christmas time.
“Last December, we gave away a couple of bikes and toys to families in need,” Ayonna Johnson said. “They were very grateful because they just didn’t have anything to give but wanted their kids to have something under the tree.”
Information on how to volunteer or donate is at www.andersonchapelkilleen.org/index.html.
“Whoever wants to help or volunteer, there is plenty to do,” Johnson said. “We won’t turn anyone away.”
