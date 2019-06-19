Of the 200 animals that were seized by the Humane Society Friday from Spark of Life Kitten Foster & Rescue in Killeen, two cats had to be euthanized and 20 cats had to be rushed to the veterinarians because they were in critical condition.
The Humane Society found 40 dead animals in a freezer at Spark of Life, which is based in a house on Fox Glove in Killeen.
The Humane Society posted a video of the some of the animals on its Twitter page.
“These are just a handful of the almost 200 kittens & cats, and several dogs we rescued from an alleged severe neglect situation in Killeen, TX on Friday. In addition to the nearly 200 we rescued, we had to remove around 40 animals found dead in the freezer,” according to the Humane Society Twitter.
As of Saturday, Spark of Life said on it’s Facbook page that it still owes roughly $3,000 in veterinarian bills.
The director and her husband are not putting the blaming on anyone else.
“They are not blaming anyone, the Director insists that the mistakes made were hers alone,” according to the Facebook page.
Spark of Life Kitten Foster & Rescue set off flea bombs in the shelter Tuesday as a precaution, according to its Facebook page.
A court date is in the near future, according to the Facebook post.
