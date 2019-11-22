The third annual Feed the 5,000 drive-through feed event is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Destiny World Outreach Center, 101 N. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen.
Church officials said various everyday grocery items will be given away to anyone who comes by.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The third annual Feed the 5,000 drive-through feed event is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Destiny World Outreach Center, 101 N. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen.
Church officials said various everyday grocery items will be given away to anyone who comes by.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Best Little Floorhouse in Texas Your choice for flooring in Central Texas! Your flooring is more than just the surface you walk on – it's an integral part of your home. With over 35 years of flooring experience, The Best Little Floorhouse in Texas has the resources and knowled…
Experience the difference at one of Well’s Laundry’s 5 convenient locations in Central Texas. The following are a few reasons why you should visit a Wells Laundry, TODAY. SAVE TIME & MONEY LARGE CAPACITY WASHERS & DRYERS Safe & Comfortable Air Conditioned Locations O…
We Are a One Stop Shop for All of Your Web and Digital Needs! From responsive web design optimized for mobile viewing, to SEO and keyword research strategies; we will help you reach any digital marketing goal that you have for your business. We stay up to date on the latest trends to ma…
We are a full service Real Estate company specializing in the sale, management, listing, and financing of Real Estate in the state of Texas. We are a full-service real estate company specializing in the sale, management, listing, and financing of real estate in the state of Texas. Click here…
Established in 1974, the Jim Wright Company "JWC" has grown into the largest full service Rental and Property Management Company in the Fort Hood Area. We serve the needs of over 2,000 tenants and property owners each year with the majority of our customers being military. In addition, we pr…
American Dollar Saver is a weekly classified and display ad publication distributed for free in over 350 locations in Central Texas. About American Dollar Saver Available every Thursday in various LOCATIONS and communities around Central Texas Auctions Coupons Donations E…
Here at KDH Printing we help people every day create beautiful products that promote their business at an affordable price. We make sure to provide high-quality print products and services. Our core products include: Business Cards Letterheads Posters Logos Books Cups Bags Email Blasts F…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.