In this 2017 file photo, volunteers help distribute food at Destiny World Outreach Center.

The third annual Feed the 5,000 drive-through feed event is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Destiny World Outreach Center, 101 N. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen.

Church officials said various everyday grocery items will be given away to anyone who comes by.

