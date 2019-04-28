A sea of motorcycles and Corvettes rode across three Texas counties on Sunday in the spirit of sharing the road.
May is National Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month, an initiative supported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, to remind riders — and drivers — to do their part.
Locally, the eighth annual Do You See Me Now motorcycle safety and awareness event was held Sunday afternoon. It was attended by close to 500 riders, who made the trek from Killeen to Lampasas.
Members of the Temple-based Heart of Texas Corvette Club and the United Clubs of Waco also participated.
Rider Amy Jo Miller was the event’s recording secretary.
“This is to bring awareness that we are here along with the cars on the road and to share the road safely,” Miller said.
Like Miller, there were others who participated Sunday who have been injured as a result of car-motorcycle accidents.
Thomas Johnson and his wife, Amber, are two of them. The couple, who married in 1972 just two months after their first ride together, were involved in an motorcycle accident in 2012.
Injuries included a traumatic brain injury for Thomas and the loss of an eye for Amber.
“The work put into this seems amazing. I love things like this because it brings us closer, like an extended family,” Thomas said.
Sunday’s event kicked off at Cycle Gear with Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra presenting organizers of Do You See Me Now with a proclamation regarding May being Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.
With Bell County Sheriff’s Department and Killeen Police Department representatives in front, the riders started their trip on Central Texas Expressway.
Many people were seen with their phones out, capturing the moment.
Cynthia Bradford, of Killeen, was leaving a nearby restaurant when the riders left.
“It’s touching that (so) many people came out to make a known issue come to light. I applauded them all,” she said.
