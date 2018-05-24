The 2nd Annual Intelligent and Talented Girls Conference is quickly approaching, and the deadline to register for the event is almost here. The event is open to 300 girls between the ages of 11 and 17, but registration is first-come, first-served, and the deadline is Saturday.
“Right now we have slightly over 200 girls signed up for the event, but we hope to have all 300 spots taken,” event organizer Aya Eneli said. “The first year we had 187 girls attend, and I think this year will be even more impactful.”
The event itself is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on June 8 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. Eneli said multiple speakers are lined up for the event to share their stories with event attendees.
“This year we have four or five presenters who are young girls, about the same age as the attendees,” she said. “I think they will be much more interested in hearing the stories of people closer to their age.”
The registration fee is $10, and includes lunch, dinner, and a closing dance and ice cream social. Parents may register their daughters at www.iandtgirls.org.
“In a jam-packed day of speakers, leadership and empowering activities, 300 girls will be empowered, inspired and educated on how to dream bigger, set goals, effectively manage stress and follow through,” Eneli said in a news release.
