Annual God and Country concert set for Sunday in Belton

BELTON — The God and Country concert has been a tradition accompanying Fourth of July celebrations for nearly half a century.
The 48th annual concert will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at First Baptist Church, 506 N. Main St. in Belton.
Music will be provided by the combined choirs from Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church and the First Baptist churches of Belton, Temple and Salado. The choir will accompanied by an orchestra.
Gary Bledsoe, executive pastor for worship at First Baptist Belton, said there will be nearly 130 members in the choir and 18 to 20 members of the orchestra.
The Rev. Andy Davis, senior pastor at First Baptist Belton, will serve as program emcee. The invocation will be delivered by the Rev. Dr. Joe Loughlin, senior pastor at First Baptist Temple.
The colors will be presented by the Belton Police Department Color Guard. Belton Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter will deliver greetings from the city of Belton. Retired U.S. Army Maj. Ed Thomas will perform the laying of the wreath ceremony.
Bledsoe said the program will follow a lineup similar to years past. This year, some brief videos will be incorporated into the transitions between songs.
“There are a lot of good (videos) out there these days, so that gives us a chance to go through and use them,” he said. “Most of them are one to two minutes long. They’re not terribly long, but it makes a nice little transition.”
The choir will perform an assortment of patriotic hymns and songs, including “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “God Bless America,” “My Country ’Tis of Thee,” and “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
The concert is free and everyone is invited to attend. Bledsoe said they had a great crowd last year and they always anticipate a good turnout.
He said the event is an opportunity for everyone in the community to come together to celebrate what their country means to them, and to honor those who have served and gave their lives for their country.
“It’s kind of a unique opportunity to do that and get everybody all excited and ready for the Fourth of July holiday time as well,” Bledsoe said.
