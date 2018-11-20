The roads between Temple and Lampasas — including Interstate 14 in Killeen — will soon be filled with motorcyclists bringing a little holiday cheer to children in need.
The 26th Annual TriCounty Toy Run of Central Texas is slated for Dec. 2.
Beginning at American Legion Post 133, 1300 S. 25th St., in Temple and ending at 281 Cafe and Dance Hall, 300 S. U.S. Highway 281, in Lampasas, this year’s toy run — just like those in the past — will help make the holidays a little more merry for children in need, officials said. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. at Post 133, and the ride begins at 1 p.m.
“Last year, we collected 100 new bicycles and a semi-truck tractor trailer full of toys,” said Bruce Raymond, the Toy Run chairman and Santa Claus for the event.
The annual Toy Run officially started in 1992, and the event has provided toys for more than 95,500 children since that time, Raymond said.
The cost to participate in the event is $10 or the donation of a new toy that is valued at $10 or more.
“This event is a multi-county, multi-community effort covering counties of Bell, Coryell and Lampasas and communities of Temple, Academy, Belton, Salado, Nolanville, Harker Heights, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Kempner and Lampasas,” Raymond said. “It would not be possible without the support of the American Legion Post 133 in Temple, more than 40 sponsors, the local law enforcement offices and departments controlling traffic and the volunteer fire departments providing escort to the one hundred plus volunteers.”
In the past, number of attendees has averaged anywhere from 500 to 2,500 motorcycles, and requires police to temporarily block off highway entrance ramps as the motorcycles roar past.
From the start, the route goes south on 5th Street and west on Farm to Market Road 93 in Temple, briefly on Interstate 35 in Belton, and then on Interstate 14 and U.S. Highway 190 through Harker Heights, Killeen and Cove. The route turns north on U.S. Highway 281 in Lamapasas and ends shortly afterwards.
For those who do not own a motorcycle, but still want to participate, donations can be dropped off. There is also the option to follow the motorcycles in your own vehicle if desired.
“It has been a humbling experience to be a part of something that brings so much joy to a child who otherwise may not have a Christmas other children enjoy,” Raymond said.
The event goes on rain or shine, according to organizers.
