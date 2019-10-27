Hundreds of people filled the main ballroom of the Killeen Civic & Conference Center Sunday for the eighth annual Armed Forces Natural Hair and Health Expo.

Event organizer Luvina Sabree said she began the event to empower African American women and to help them feel beautiful.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.