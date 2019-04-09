Que 4 Kids is looking to help end the cycle of child abuse in Central Texas with an annual three-day fundraising event for Aware Central Texas this week.
The event, which is in collaboration with Bring Everyone In the Zone and the Killeen Exchange Club, starts Thursday and continues through Saturday at Sandy’s Lone Star Events at 14600 Farm-to-Market Road 439 in Nolanville.
“Child abuse and family violence is the one thing that people hate talking about and admitting it. And there are so many different forms of abuse, whether it is verbal, physical or psychological. And with the high turnover in the Central Texas area, it is up to us as a community to help end the cycle,” said Jarod Young, president of Que 4 Kids.
Thursday kicks off at 6 p.m. and will feature live music from classic rock band LC Rocks and Scratch 3.
More live music begins at 6 p.m. Friday with the Texas Twister Band featuring Killeen’s own Mitch Connell as well as Kyrstin Baird. There will also be a live auction featuring autographed items, guns and even a vehicle and trailer.
Things will start off on Saturday about 10 a.m. with kids and family activities, followed by a CTBA-sanctioned barbecue cookoff with a cash prize of $6,500. Kids activities include a video game trailer, a bounce house, and a Twisted Metal Mayhem kids demolition derby and drag race. There will also be a DJ to provide music. A kid’s barbecue cookoff is scheduled to start around 3:30 p.m.
“We want this event to be something for everyone” Young said.
Que 4 Kids, now in it’s 6th year, has raised more that $130,000 towards child abuse prevention programs.
The program was first started by Jarod Young’s mother, Teresa Young, a member of the Killeen Exchange Club who was instrumental in helping Aware Central Texas become one of three child abuse prevention centers in the state recognized by the National Exchange Club in 2001. Now, Jarod carries on the legacy in her memory.
“It’s an honor to carry on her hard work before she became terminally ill with cancer. It’s something that meant more to her than anything in the world — helping to end family violence and child abuse,” Young said.
Advanced tickets are $15, and $20 dollars at the door. The Kids barbecue cookoff is $40, and participants need to arrive by about 2 p.m. Saturday. Parents interested in the demolition derby and drag race must provide their own electric vehicle.
For more information, contact Que4Kids.org at 254-449-2022, or visit www.facebook.com/que4kids/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.