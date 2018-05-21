COPPERAS COVE — The 38th annual Rabbit Fest drew in scores of attendees to City Park this weekend for four days of live entertainment, local cuisine and family fun.
The fest ran Thursday to Sunday and was projected to entice 20,000 visitors from around the Central Texas Area.
Organizers from the Chamber of Commerce estimated actual attendance throughout the event may have exceeded that goal, with the exception of Sunday due to inclement weather.
“When I spoke to the vendors, they have been double in their attendance every night this week — that’s even our Thursday night,” said Jennifer Cotter, chamber board member and administrative assistant at H-E-B, of the event Saturday.
Cotter believes overall attendance this year may actually surpass that of last year.
“It’s amazing what the outcome has been,” she said. “It gives the kiddos something to look forward to. It gives our entertainment and our different organizations a chance to show their talent.”
The fest offered activities for all ages, including a carnival, classic rides, games, a petting zoo and a kick-ball tournament.
The schedule of events for the weekend included over 27 live performances by local entertainers, dancers, spirit squads, bands and other acts. The mixture of community and diverse cultural representation excited festivalgoers.
“We can’t wait to see the Polynesian dancers,” said Melody Chester, of Killeen. “We’re excited to see that — see something different on the stage, something unique to this area.”
Baila Pacifica Entertainment, a dance company based out of Killeen, delivered a fire-twirling, hip-shaking performance that was met with passionate cheering from spectators Saturday night, marking them as a festival favorite.
“It was fun. It was nerve-wracking,” said dancer Lily Lawrence, whose daughter, November, 6, also performs with the group. “It’s really cool to see all these people out here. I think it brings a lot of people to the area. We thank them for allowing us to perform here.”
The Rabbit Fest has been a social calendar staple in the region since 1980, annually offering visitors the opportunity to indulge the senses, especially their taste buds.
Many return guests to the event, like local attendee Chaz Jones, of Copperas Cove, admitted the festival’s reputation for mouthwatering culinary offerings keeps them coming back year after year.
“We like the turkey legs, lemonade, and funnel cakes,” Jones said, noting the food is her favorite part of the event, which she has been to about 10 times.
This year’s dining options included traditional festival fare like corn-on-the-cob and cotton candy, along with unique eats crafted by local establishments.
Food trucks like Little J Tacos were a top choice for hungry attendees.
“This is actually the event I opened up my business at last year,” said John Moore, owner and chef of the distinctive Kelly green bus that houses the eatery. “It’s a high flow of people so you do really well here. I think that’s my favorite part about the festival — all the different types of people you get to meet, a lot more new customers too.”
83 local vendors
Restaurant entrepreneurs like Moore are not the only business owners who thrive as a result of Rabbit Fest.
The event also featured 83 local vendors selling everything from art, crafts, clothing and jewelry, to an edible family legacy.
“This has been really beneficial to catch up with old friends and make new friends, as well as share the legacy through sauce and flavor,” said Orlando Gunn of Shakey’s Sweet Heat, a family-owned company in Killeen that sells a three-in-one, gourmet sauce based on his grandfather’s recipe.
“I love to see all the cultures merge, because it gives you an idea of what Killeen, Copperas Cove — what Central Texas is about,” Gunn said.
Rabbit Fest organizers agree that the event has become an integral contributor to the community, allowing local businesses to connect with their customers on a personal level.
“It gives them a market to get new customers, get their name out there,” said Beth Galik, a member of the event staff in charge of vendor registrations. “I think it’s a nice event for the community, for everyone to come enjoy the park, see what everybody has to sell, and just enjoy themselves.”
The 38th Annual Rabbit Fest offered festival-goers daily opportunities for enjoyment until thunderstorms and heavy rainfall caused much of the festivities to close down early on Sunday morning.
However, those who missed out on the fun due to the weather need not fear.
Event organizers confirmed the fest has a secure future, in spite of financial doubts expressed by the chamber at the end of last year.
“Rabbit Fest will continue going on for, hopefully, years to come,” Cotter said of the festival, which will likely draw many tourists and locals back to the area next year. “It’s a great event for Copperas Cove because it brings everybody together, it gives Copperas Cove something to do.”
