LAMPASAS — The sun was beating down, there wasn’t enough shade to go around and it was hot. However, that didn’t matter as hundreds, if not over 1,000 people lined the streets in Lampasas for the annual Grand Parade at the Spring Ho Festival.
Local government officials like state Rep. Brad Buckley, cheerleaders from Lampasas High School and even members of a circus in Austin rode around on or in vehicles as the parade went through the streets of Lampasas.
Arlene Miessler is 84 years old and she was born and raised in Lampasas. She has been to many of the parades and brings her husband, Tom Miessler with her.
“It’s great. We come as often as we can,” Arlene Miessler said. “Every year they do something new and different,” she said.
Both Arlene and Tom plan to keep coming back as often as they can.
Heather Wiggins was born in Lampasas and has lived there her whole life. She is a mother and grandmother. She has been in the parade and so have her kids, and she said her grandson will likely be in the parade one day, too.
“It’s a good time for the whole community to come out and bond together,” Wiggins said. Everybody knows somebody in the parade,” she said.
The plan for the Spring Ho festival began in 1972, according to the festival’s website and it shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
The festival is a week long and it began Monday and concluded Sunday.
There is an arts and crafts fair all day Sunday and water slides and dry inflatables available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A barbecue cookoff was held Saturday morning as well.
The yearly street dance was held Saturday night and Mo Bandy, the country music artist performed live.
For more information on the festival visit https://springho.com/.
