Keep Killeen Beautiful will host a waterway clean up at Long Branch Park on Sept. 22. Volunteers are needed.
This annual event removes trash and debris that has blown or washed into the creek. Litter can contaminate the waterway and be washed downstream harming wildlife and water quality. Removing pollutants like plastic, paper, cans and cigarette butts from the banks of the creek not only beautifies the park but also protects our water supply, city officials said.
Volunteers are asked to meet at 8 a.m. Sept. 22 at the park pavilion near the spray pad for a group photo and to gather supplies. They will then spread out along the creek to collect litter for proper disposal.
Participation is free, and no advance registration is required.
