By Hunter King
Killeen Daily Herald
The Killeen area has seen a drop in temperatures over the weekend, but the National Weather Service expects a small break in that on Martin Luther King Jr. Day with sunny conditions, a high of 63 and winds around 15 mph.
However, meteorologist Bianca Villanueva said a new cold front will blow in on Tuesday that could bring some light rain chances and lower temperatures.
However, Villanueva does not expect much rain in the area.
The high temperature Tuesday will be 63, but after the front comes through, Wednesday we will only see temperatures reach 46.
The high for Thursday and Friday will be 53 degrees.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake about 13.43 feet above its normal elevation of 622 feet.
The normal elevation for Belton Lake is 594 feet and the current elevation is about 10 feet above that figure at 604.03 feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.