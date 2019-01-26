The National Weather Service sees another strong cold front heading into the area on Monday evening that will push morning lows into the 30s and the high temperature for Tuesday will not get out of the 40s.
Meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said there might be a slight chance for showers, around 10 to 20 percent on Tuesday. However, she expects the area to stay on the dry side as most of the rain will be east and southeast of Killeen. She also said that the cold front will bring wind speeds up to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.
As the week goes on, temperatures will slowly climb as the low Wednesday is 36 degrees and the high is 54 degrees.
The low for Thursday is 39 and the high is 56 degrees.
The high for Friday is 55 degrees.
The high temperature today is 66 degrees and the low tonight will be 44.
Lakes levels remain high.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake was about nine feet above normal Saturday.
Belton Lake was nearly eight feet above normal Saturday.
