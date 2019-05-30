Another person was arrested in connection to a case in which people are accused of throwing a party with minors, two of whom later died in a one-vehicle accident near Gatesville, according to court records.
Anthony Bigham, 19, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with seven counts of delivery of marijuana to a minor, a felony offense, according to the indictment.
Two 16-year-old Gatesville High School sophomores, Ethan Sandell and Kyle Tennison, died April 27, just after 1 a.m., in a single-car accident approximately a mile north of Old Osage Road in Coryell County.
Police allege that Bigham, on April 26, “did then and there knowingly deliver...marijuana” to seven minors, according to the seven indictments. Each indictment lists the minor’s initials as pseudonyms.
Bigham’s arrest was not the first arrest made in the case.
A woman was named in a Coryell County indictment last week after police said she provided alcohol to minors, according to court records.
Brittany Hallman, 47, was booked into jail after turning herself in to police last Wednesday, according to media reports.
She is charged with tampering with evidence, according to the indictment.
The indictment alleges that Hallman gave alcohol to minors and then “intentionally or knowingly destroyed or concealed alcoholic containers, with intent to impair its availability as evidence in the investigation.”
Media reports indicate that a third person is facing misdemeanor charges related to the case.
A bond of $5,000 was imposed for each charge, leading to a total of $35,000 in bonds for Bigham, according to court records.
