The filing period to be a candidate in the May 4 election began Wednesday, and several candidates in several local city and school board races have already filed. The filing period continues through Feb. 15.
In addition to ongoing coverage of the local races, Killeen City Council candidates will be invited to address the public at a candidate forum March 4 organized by the Herald.
The Killeen Daily Herald and KDHnews sponsor forums and hold them early in the campaign season as a public service.
The March forum, like previous KDH forums, is being planned and moderated by Herald newsroom staff. Questions asked of candidates pertain to local issues. The Herald lets the community and candidates know in advance some subject areas to be covered.
The forum is one of several ways the Herald informs the public about candidates.
The Herald will strive to report each person’s official filing. Candidates, please send us a headshot photo to go with the brief announcement that you have filed. Email this to news@kdhnews.com, along with the best phone number to contact you. Please type CANDIDATE in the subject field of the email. Your email and phone number will not be published.
Candidates who have filed for office in their official jurisdictions can go to bit.ly.KDHbios and fill out the information form. KDH staff will post these mini-bios daily, during business hours. The forms will be published as written, subject to specified limits on text and adherence to KDH standards on fairness and decency. In other words, candidates should not use this platform to attack others or use profanity.
The Candidates
Multiple city and school governments will be holding general elections for multiple positions, and many candidates entered the running on the first day of filing. Here is the breakdown of the candidates who filed in Wednesday:
Killeen City Council
Incumbent Shirley Fleming has filed for District 1.
Brockley King Moore has filed for District 4.
Killeen Independent School District
David Michael Jones has filed for Place 2.
Belton City Council
The Herald did not receive notice of any applications by the end of business day Wednesday.
Belton Independent School District
Incumbent Jeff Norwood has filed for Trustee Area 1.
Incumbent Dr. Rosie Montgomery has filed for Trustee Area 2.
Incumbent Sue M. Jordan has filed for Trustee Area 3.
Incumbent Manuel Alcozer has filed for Trustee Area 5.
Central Texas College Board of Trustees
The Herald did not receive notice of any applications by the end of business day Wednesday.
Florence City Council
The Herald did not receive notice of any applications by the end of business day Wednesday.
Florence Independent School District
The Herald did not receive notice of any applications by the end of business day Wednesday.
Harker Heights City Council
The Herald did not receive notice of any applications by the end of business day Wednesday.
Lampasas City Council
Incumbent Misti Talbert has filed for Mayor.
Robert “Bob” Goodart has filed for Mayor.
Incumbent Delana Keele Toups has filed for Place 1.
Incumbent TJ Monroe has filed for Place 6.
Lampasas Independent School District
The Herald did not receive notice of any applications by the end of business day Wednesday.
