WCID meeting

From left, John Blankenship, Allen Cloud, Robert Jacobs, Don Farek, Dick Young and Ricky Garrett discuss business at the monthly meeting of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 in Killeen.

 Hunter King | Herald

A local water board in Bell County has put an application for a board position online.

The one-page application is on the homepage of the Bell County Water and Control District No. 1 website.

