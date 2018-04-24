Applications are trickling in for a Killeen impact fee advisry commitee that top city officials said last week suffered from a lack of public interest.
Since April 16, three people submitted applications to join the Capital Improvement Advisory Committee — also known as the Council Impact Advisory Committee — which will be tasked with studying the feasibility of possible impact fees assessed on city building permits.
The three people who submitted applications were:
Neil White, a retired rental property owner who does not live in Killeen
Joel Steine, a Killeen retired systems analyst who has served on the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission and Zoning Board of Authority
Josh Welch, the vice president of developer Bruce Whitis’ WB Development who does not live in Killeen
The city previously received applications from:
Tracy Hillman, a Killeen paralegal with experience in “administrative, retail, records, (and) food service”
Michael Boyd, a Killeen realtor
Kathy Jo Harkin, Killeen groomer and boarder who previously served on the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission
Despite the renewed interest, the city said Monday it still did not have the required applicants to bring committee members up for a Killeen City Council appointment vote.
According to state law, the committee must be comprised of at least five members: one from the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, two from the real estate or development industry and two residents.
The council directed the city to seek out applications for the committee in June after it reached a consensus to accept outside applications rather than using the city’s nine-member Planning and Zoning Commission due to concerns over a conflict of interest.
On Wednesday, Killeen City Councilman Gregory Johnson laid a lack of interest in the committee at the feet of the city administration, saying Killeen City Manager Ron Olson was slow-walking impact fees in favor of a transportation utility fee that would be assessed on resident water utility bills.
“The city manager has made it crystal clear that he doesn’t support impact fees,” Johnson said. “If you haven’t got enough applicants, that’s on you to come to council and explain the issue.”
The council approved the implementation of the fees in August 2016 as the city looked for new sources of revenue to help pay for new road and water-sewer infrastructure. By state law, impact fees cannot be used for maintenance of existing infrastructure.
According to a 2015 study by Kimley-Horn & Associates, the fees could recover $27.5 million for roadway projects and more than $13 million for water-sewer projects over the plan’s proposed 10-year lifespan.
If you are interested in volunteering, contact city secretary Dianna Barker at dbarker@killeentexas.gov or 254-501-7717.
Applications for the committee are available online at www.killeentexas.gov/files/CIAC-Application.pdf.
