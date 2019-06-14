Approximately 200 animals, mostly cats, were confiscated from a house in the 3600 block of Fox Glove Drive in Killeen on Friday. The Animal Services Unit had received several complaints of an excessive number of felines in the house, Ofelia Miramontez said, speaking on behalf of the city of Killeen.
After an investigation, the city of Killeen enlisted the assistance of the Humane Society of the United States, who sent members and veterinarians from around the country. Officials said they were rescuing the animals.
The animals were part of the Spark of Life Kitten Foster & Rescue. According to a post on its Facebook page Friday, Spark of Life was issued a search warrant Friday morning and accused of animal cruelty and neglect due to multiple kitten deaths recently.
The animals will be taken to an undisclosed location until the owner of the house has made an appearance in municipal court.
Many of the animals rescued were very young, according to a news release from the Humane Society.
Jessica Johnson, director of animal crimes with the Humane Society of the United States, said there was a lot of general neglect.
“There’s overcrowding, crates stacked on top of each other, overflowing litter boxes, so it’s not very clean,” Johnson said.
She said many of the animals did not have access to clean water.
“While we admit to being overcrowded, we have never intentionally put an animal in harm’s way,” the Spark of Life Facebook post said.
“We’re not certain how they acquired these animals, but they could’ve gotten them in a number of different ways,” Johnson said.
It is too early to speculate on the crimes committed, she said.
It is also too early to determine if there were any dead animals in the house.
“We’re seeing a lot of what appears to be upper respiratory conditions,” Johnson said.
According to the release, the animals are being evaluated by Dr. Melinda Merck, a veterinary forensic consultant from Austin and Dr. Cate McManus from Irving Animal Services.
According to an article from the Herald in February 2018, Spark of Life began in June of 2017 and held its first adoption event Feb. 17, 2018.
Spark of Life received “20 bags of food, 10 bags of cat litter, specialty cat food, treats, toys and a $300 donation,” as part of a donation by KPD detective Tanya Lawson in December 2018, according to a Herald article.
Victoria Watkins, who was with Spark of Life when it opened, said this is a sad day for everybody.
“Nobody wins in a situation like this,” she said. “There is nothing gained.”
Watkins said she still considers the founder, Deborah Sweat, to be a good friend. However, she thinks she got in way over her head.
“There comes a point when you have to say ‘no,’” Watkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.