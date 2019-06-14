Approximately 200 animals, mostly cats, were rescued from a house in the 3600 block of Fox Glove Drive in Killeen Friday. The Animal Services Unit had received several complaints of an excessive number of felines in the house, Ofelia Miramontez said, speaking on behalf of the city of Killeen. After an investigation, the city of Killeen enlisted the assistance of the Humane Society of the United States who sent members and veterinarians from around the country.
The animals will be taken to an undisclosed location until the owner of the house has made an appearance in municipal court.
Jessica Johnson, director of animal crimes with the Humane Society of the United States said there was a lot of general neglect such as overcrowding and overflowing litter boxes. The most common ailment observed within the animals are upper respiratory infections. All of the animals are being evaluated by veterinarians on site.
(0) comments
