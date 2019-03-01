February didn’t take the cold weather with it.
Temperatures could reach as low as 25 degrees by Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, and will continue through Monday night. A volley of strong cold fronts this past week brings the frigid conditions, said meteorologist Patricia Sanchez.
The record low for March 3 in Killeen happened recently in 2014, when a low of 19 was recorded.
On March 4, 1978, a low of 28 was recorded, according to NWS. This coming Monday will likely be lower.
Before the freezing temperatures will be rain, NWS predicts. Saturday and Sunday both have 40 percent chances of thunderstorms.
There isn’t any freezing precipitation expected in this weather pattern, according to Sanchez.
In addition, winds could reach as high as 30 mph on Sunday. Conditions will be gusty, according to the forecast. Those gusts start to dissipate heading into the week Monday, but could still be around 20 mph.
Saturday is expected to have a high of 64 and a low of 49.
The high on Sunday expected to be 42 with a low of 25.
The forecast on Monday calls for a high of 39 with a low of 25.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 46 with a low of 29.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level sits at about normal elevation, and Belton Lake is about normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
