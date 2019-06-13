Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $782.1 million in sales tax allocations in June, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Killeen is expected to receive $1.92 million in sales tax revenue, a 2.25% increase from June 2018’s allocation, the release stated.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 10.1% increase from the allocations distributed in June 2018, with special purpose taxing districts receiving the biggest increase of 18.3% from last year.
Bell County
The county will receive $1.69 million in sales tax allocations in June, an increase of 9.86% from this time last year.
Harker Heights will receive $577,348, an 18.71% increase from June 2018.
Nolanville also saw a sales tax percentage increase, receiving $75,449 in June, a 51.76% increase over the same month last year.
Temple is set to receive $1.85 million, an 11.44% increase from last year’s allocation.
Belton will receive $434,410, a 2.90% decrease from last June’s allocations.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $234,878 for a 23.13% increase over last year’s allocations.
Copperas Cove saw a 7.99% increase in June allocations from last year; it is set to receive $407,351.
Gatesville saw a 17.22% increase in sales tax allocations, receiving $197,965 in June.
