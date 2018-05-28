In honor of Memorial Day today, several public events are planned for the area.
Killeen
A Memorial Day ceremony is at 10 a.m. today at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 Highway 195. Land Commissioner George P. Bush will be the guest speaker. Maj. Gen. John C. Thomson, III Corps deputy commander, will speak on behalf of Fort Hood. The ceremony program also includes mayoral proclamations, the traditional laying of wreaths and a 21-gun salute. For more ceremony information, contact Guadalupe Lopez at 254-702-0465.
MECATX musicians will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. today at the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars monument and flagpole in Conder Park in Killeen. The MECATX color guard will post the colors, and play taps. The senior citizen and youth bands will play patriotic songs. The names of dead Killeen veterans from World War I to the Iraq War will be read. The event is open to the public. Attendees will receive an American Legion poppy to wear. Bring a lawn chair and water. For more information, email dfkott@aol.com.
Copperas Cove
Star Group-Veterans-Helping Veterans will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 2 p.m. today at 202 S. Fourth St. The event is open to the public.
Memorial day Closures
Killeen
City offices will be closed today in observance of Memorial Day. Emergency services and garbage collection will operate without interruption. The Transfer Station and Recycle Center will be closed.
The Family Recreation Center will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Long Branch Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All city offices will reopen for normal business hours Tuesday.
Harker Heights
City Hall will be closed today for Memorial Day. Normal hours will resume Tuesday. Trash services for the week of Memorial Day will run on the normal schedule. Monday routes will run on Monday, Tuesday routes will run on Tuesday, etc.
Copperas Cove
In observance of Memorial Day, all city facilities will be closed today including the Solid Waste Transfer Station. The week’s collection schedule will be:
- Monday: No trash pickup.
- Tuesday: Areas 1 and 2.
- Wednesday: Areas 3 and 4.
- Thursday: Areas 5 and 6.
- Friday: Areas 7 and 8.
Trash at businesses will be collected on the regularly scheduled day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.