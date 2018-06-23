Three area water providers reported violations for elevated chemical levels and not following federal reporting requirements in 2017, according to annual reports as part of the federal Consumer Confidence Report program.
With a few exceptions, area water providers received clean report cards for monthly tests of chemical and organic compounds mandated by the Environmental Protection’s Agency’s Clean Water Act.
The Harker Heights annual report was said to meet or exceed all federal water regulations, and made for what was called a very good report by Public Works Director Mark Hyde.
Of note, the city’s turbidity was relatively high — approaching the maximum limit — but still met standards.
Hyde said a “variety of things” might be the reason for the high levels, but did not provide a specific cause.
Water quality reports for the village of Salado were not available this week.
The Village of Salado’s nonprofit water supply organization, the Salado Water Supply Corporation, will release its TCEQ water quality report on July 1. It will be available to view on its website: www.saladowatersupply.com.
Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3, which provides water to the city of Nolanville, and the city of Gatesville were cited for violating sampling and reporting regulations.
The list of cities and water providers that received no violations under state and federal clean water regulations in 2017 include:
- Killeen
- Belton
- Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1
- Copperas Cove
- Lampasas
Both the Kempner Water Supply Corporation and the city of Florence released their reports, but the Herald will release those figures pending answers to questions on the forms.
The water quality reports sent to customers each year are mandated under the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s and EPA’s Consumer Confidence Report program. The quality updates are self-reported, with most water service providers posting the information online. Failure to issue a report can result in a TCEQ violation.
Tests mandated under federal Environmental Protection Agency standards include monitoring for organic and inorganic contaminants, residual disinfectant levels, lead and copper, and adequate filtration.
Lead and copper tests are required to be performed once every three years.
The majority of area customers are supplied by the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which draws and treats surface water from Belton Lake. The district is currently in the construction stage on another water treatment plant on the south shore of Stillhouse Hollow Lake that is scheduled to go online in spring 2020.
The district’s quality report showed no violations for 2017 chemical and organic compound tests.
As a regional water supplier, the district operates its own system of water treatment and distribution to area customers.
Cities such as Killeen, Cove, Belton, Heights and entities such as Bell County WCID No. 3 tap into that regional system for utility connections and storage and are allowed to test the district’s lines and infrastructure on a regular basis.
The district does not supply water to Gatesville, Lampasas, the Kempner Water Supply Corporation or Florence. Kempner WSC draws its own surface water from an intake and treatment plant on Stillhouse Hollow Lake and supplies the cities of Kempner and Lampasas. The corporation, as well as the city of Belton, also buy water from the Central Texas Water Supply Corporation, which draws its water from Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Gatesville gets its water from the Gatesville Regional Water Supply.
VIOLATIONS
According to its annual report, WCID No. 3 was cited for failing to conduct routine monitoring of total coliform during the month of May.
“We failed to test our drinking water for the contaminant and period indicated,” the district said in its report. “Because of this failure, we cannot be sure of the quality of our drinking water during the period indicated.”
The failure occurred because of “unintentionally miscounted” samples taken in that month.
The city of Gatesville was cited for failing to test drinking water for total organic carbon, which includes total trihalomethanes and haloacetic acids, between April 1, 2017, and June 30, 2017.
The city also violated routine monitoring regulations for chlorite levels in January 2018.
REPORTS
Killeen: www.killeentexas.gov/files/2017-water-quality-report.pdf
Gatesville: www.ci.gatesville.tx.us/?SEC=FE40093F-7549-4533-8C53-7D633C80DD51
WCID 1: www.wcid1.org/waterqualityreport.html
WCID 3: www.wcid3.com/water-quality-report/
Lampasas: www.lampasas.org/Archive.aspx?AMID=41
Belton: www.beltontexas.gov/document_center/Utility%20Billing/Water%20Quality%20Report/2017%20Annual%20Drinking%20Water%20Report.pdf
Copperas Cove: www.copperascovetx.gov/public_works/water_quality_reports/
