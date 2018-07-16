A large wildfire was burning just outside of Gatesville on Monday evening, and multiple area fire departments were working to stifle the blaze.
“Around 40 minutes ago (7 p.m.) I heard it covered about 300 acres and it was currently at 5 percent containment,” Coryell County Emergency Manager Bob Harrell said. “Multiple county volunteer fire departments are out there, as well as the Texas A&M Forest Service.”
Harrell said crews are working to cut fire lines to halt the spread of the conflagration and it was taking time because the area — near Farm-to-Market 182 just off Highway 36 — was heavily wooded.
When asked if aerial crews would be used to help douse the flames, Harrell said that call was up to the Texas A&M Forest Service, but said the helicopters don’t fly at night, so the call would have to be made soon.
No structures were being threatened by the fire as of 7:45 p.m., according to authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.