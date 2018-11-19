Area gas prices continue to dip as stations in Killeen and Harker Heights are offering sub-$2 gallons of unleaded fuel today, according to price-matching website GasBuddy.com.
In Killeen, the Wal-mart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop is selling for $1.99 per gallon. On Sunday, the price was $2 per gallon.
In Harker Heights, the Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway is selling for $1.96 per gallon. On Sunday, the price was $1.97 per gallon.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $2.33 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Saturday, which is 7 cents less than this day last week and 7 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
The statewide gas price average in Texas was $2.37 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 8 cents less than this day last week and is 6 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.93 while drivers in Sherman-Denison are paying the least at $2.16 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.67, which is six cents less than this day last week and 11 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.