Warm days and clear skies are in the forecast this week, with just a slight chance of rain tonight.
“The real next chances of rain is this next weekend,” said Jason Godwin, meteorolgist with the National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Worth. “Main chances are on Saturday and will carry a bit into Sunday, as well as early next Monday, but mainly right now we’ll see storms most likely on Saturday.”
The Killeen area reached a high of 80 degrees on Monday and temperatures are expected to continue to climb.
A high of 81 is in the forecast today with a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms overnight into Wednesday morning.
Killeen will continue to warm up as the expected high Wednesday is 83 degrees, a high of 84 is in the forecast for Thursday and a high of 86 to close out the week on Friday.
Although there’s a break in recent rainfall this week, outdoor recreational parks have started to see impacts from the heavy downpours this month.
“It was pretty widespread,” Godwin noted of the last batch of storms that passed through Central Texas. “Give or take, but most of Bell County saw rain in the neighborhood of 5 inches.”
Temple Lake Park is closed indefinitely due to rising lake levels, as announced on the Lake Belton Facebook page Sunday.
The post included an aerial photo taken by one of the page’s administrators that shows the designated swim beach completely underwater, including the popular Sandy Point. Other area lake parks are also closed.
Lake levels are expected to continue to rise in the coming weeks as more rain falls across Texas. Belton Lake was complete in 1954 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to assist with flood damage reduction within the Brazos River Basin, according to the U.S. Army Corps website.
The lake is fed water that drains from saturated fields and creeks that drain into Cowhouse Creek and the Leon River.
At time of publication, Belton was 11 feet over full capacity.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake was 7.96 feet over full capacity.
The National Weather Service database recorded 5.24 inches of rainfall at Stillhouse Hollow Dam so far this month.
The lake is located on the Lampasas River, with most of the lame being man-made and officially impounded in 1968.
The dam and the reservoir are managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide flood control and water supply. It has grown into a popular recreational destination with fishing as one of the more popular activities on the lake.
For more information about area lakes, go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at http://www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil.
