School is officially out for most students in the Central Texas area, and that means parents are probably looking for summer activities for their children. Luckily, public libraries across the Killeen/Fort Hood area have plenty to offer to both children and adults during the summer months.
Killeen
There are two library for city residents to visit: the Killeen Main Library at 205 E. Church Ave. and the Copper Mountain Library at 3000 South W. S. Young Drive. Both libraries have multiple events going on during the summer months.
“There are a lot of events going on at both libraries during the summer,” Brett Watson at the main library said. “We also have some new adult programs being offered at the library.”
One of the biggest events that has already begun is Cinema Saturdays, where the library plays a different family movie every Saturday during the summer beginning at 3 p.m. at the main library. The next movie being shown is “Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You.”
One of the new adult programs being offered is Monday Make & Take from noon to 1 p.m. The event offers a variety of different craft projects geared toward adults. The first Make & Take event is scheduled for Monday.
To find out more about what is available at the Killeen libraries, head to www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary. There visitors can find a wealth of information about what is happening at the library as well as find out what staff is saying about upcoming events.
Harker Heights
The big summer reading events at the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library will get started Wednesday with the annual Big Truck Show beginning at 9:30 a.m., but some programs have already begun. For example, many children and teenagers gathered at the library at 2 p.m. Monday for two separate events, Maker Monday and Anime Matinee Mondays.
Maker Monday is a new event geared toward younger children. Despite Monday’s event being the first one, the turnout was sizable.
“This is a new program we are trying here,” Children’s Librarian Amanda Hairston said. “We still have other craft events here, but some of those are about following directions to make the finished product, which is good, but with this we are trying to get them to work more with their creativity, and as you’ve seen they are making a lot of different things.”
On Monday children attending the event were given a large, polished rock to decorate in whatever ways they saw fit. Paint was available for kids to use, as were googly-eyes and small fluffly balls that could be glued onto the rocks. Some children painted their rocks as presents for their parents, while others turned the rocks into small animals.
“I am making a pet dog, and right now I am giving her a necklace,” Mari Huckins, 7, said. Huckins was busily gluing small balls of fluff around the “neck” of her new dog.
The Anime Matinee event was for children ages 12 to 17. Rose Ramon with the library said the event has been going on for several years, and always sees a decent turnout.
“We usually get around 10 teens for the event, which is good for a summer reading program and really good for teenagers, since many of them have to get dropped off by their parents,” Ramon said. “We try to get some of the newer animes available, but we also have show a lot of older ones, and we always let the kids have a couple of different options to pick what to watch.”
To find out more about what is happening at the library, call 254-953-5600 or visit www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/library.
The library is located at 400 Indian Trail.
Copperas Cove
Registration for the Summer Reading program at the Copperas Cove Public Library has begun, and parents can sign their children up for the program anytime between now and July 12. Events are offered most days of the week each week during summer, with the biggest events taking place on Thursdays. Registration and all Summer Reading programs are free.
As Thursday events have tended to reach max capacity in years past, tickets for the program will be able at the front desk the day of beginning at 9 a.m. Tickets are first-come, first-served, and the seating is limited to 150 people for each show time.
Programs will begin June 12 with Medieval Combat and Crafts at 2 p.m., an event for children ages 5 to 11. The Society for Creative Anachronism will provide demonstrations about various medieval tools, techniques and combat.
On June 13 a professional artist will be visiting the teen group at the library and will teach an introductory class on how to draw manga. The class will begin at 2 p.m.
The big event on June 14 will be the Wild Things Zoofari, Some of the animals the program has available include a wallaby, a ring-tailed lemur, a squirrel monkey and a kangaroo, though the library staff is not sure exactly what animals the Zoofari will bring. The Zoofari program will have three showings at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
To find out more about what is happening at the library, call 254-547-3826 or visit www.copperascovetx.gov/library.
