Falling temperatures across the state have prompted many Central Texans to think about breaking out the winter coats and stocking up on wood for the fireplace.
However, the colder temperatures leave the area’s homeless population looking for a warm place to stay.
According to Killeen police Officer Kyle Moore, at the last official count, there were approximately 325 homeless individuals in the four-county area, with anywhere between 150 and 175 of those living in Killeen, although he said that number fluctuates.
Moore serves as the sole member of the Killeen Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team, where he works to provide assistance to those in need.
As of Monday afternoon, the city of Killeen had not announced the opening of its warming shelter, although Moore expects that facility to open this week as temperatures plummet.
The Killeen Community Center becomes a warming shelter during the winter months, offering cots and shower facilities to anyone needing a warm place to stay.
“We will continue to offer the homeless clothing and warm coats throughout the cold days ahead,” Maj. David E. Craddock, of the Salvation Army in Killeen, said. “We will also continue to provide emergency food assistance to those who need it.”
The Friends in Crisis Homeless Shelter also provides a place to escape the cold nights. The shelter is located at 412 East Sprott St., in downtown Killeen.
Cove House Emergency Shelter, at 108 East Halstead Ave. in Copperas Cove, will also house those in need.
In Temple, the Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope opened up as a warming shelter at 6 p.m. Monday. Temperatures were expected to drop to 30 degrees by early this morning.
The shelter at 419 W. Avenue G in Temple is set to open tonight and Wednesday evenings as well, when the weather forecast calls for lows of 28 degrees, said Jim Hornsby, board president of Feed My Sheep, a faith-based ministry.
Hornsby expects about 10 to 14 individuals to take advantage of the shelter.
The FME News Service contributed to this story.
