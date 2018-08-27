Area politicians and civic leaders remembered Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, on Monday after the longtime senator’s death Saturday afternoon from brain cancer complications.
National candidates on both sides of the aisle remembered McCain, a decorated Navy pilot and former Republican nominee for president, for his service to his country and his passion for veterans.
In a Twitter post Saturday, Congressional District 25 Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, remembered McCain as a “patriot.”
“John McCain was a patriot, in every sense of the word,” Williams said. “His devotion to this country was immeasurable, and he will be deeply missed by many.”
Williams’s general election opponent, Julie Oliver, of Austin, remembered McCain’s controversial vote July 27, 2017, against repealing the Affordable Care Act, going against many of his GOP colleagues just days after surgery to remove a tumor over his left eye.
“I’ll always remember the night that Senator McCain cast the deciding vote to save healthcare for millions of people for what it was — putting the good of the country over party,” said Oliver, an attorney and health care professional. “Before he was a Republican, he was an American, and he served this country with strength, courage, and dignity. I’m grateful for his life of service, my heart goes out to his family, and my hope is that every single person negotiating an agonizing medical situation or pre-existing condition would have access to the same resources and show of humanity.”
Congressional District 31 Rep. John Carter, of Round Rock, an eight-term incumbent and co-chairman of the U.S. House Army Caucus, echoed Williams’ statement in admiration for the 32-year senator.
“Senator John McCain was an American patriot,” Carter said. “He was fiercely dedicated to serving our great nation throughout his life. Erika and I continue to pray for comfort and peace for the McCain family during this difficult time. I’ve always admired Senator McCain for his commitment to the men and women in uniform throughout his time in office, and his passing is a great loss for the Senate and the State of Arizona. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”
Carter’s Democratic opponent in the Nov. 6 general election, M.J. Hegar, of Cedar Park, thanked McCain for his service in a Twitter post Saturday.
“Thank you for your lifetime of service to this great nation, sir,” Hegar said. “We may disagree on some policies, but I hope that the wave of veteran candidates carrying the torch gives you some peace as you reflect on where we’re headed.”
In Coryell County, Copperas Cove mayor Frank Seffrood, a retired command sergeant major, applauded McCain’s role as a consensus builder in Congress and his success in aiding veterans nationwide.
“Senator McCain was a great man — a great senator and a great patriot. He will be sorely missed,” Seffrood said. “He didn’t believe there was a hard line between parties when it comes to getting things done. He tried hard and he was honest. We need more people like him in our government. He was responsible for getting better benefits for veterans and getting our troops’ pay up — we needed that for our soldiers, if we expect them to constantly deploy. We owe him a lot of respect.”
McCain, who served as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, was the namesake of 2019 John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act, signed into law earlier in mid-August by President Donald J. Trump.
The $717 billion defense bill “authorizes significant resources for the Army as well as Fort Hood and its soldiers and family members,” according to an email from Keith Sledd, executive director of the Killeen-based Heart of Texas Defense Alliance, a nonprofit that provides local governments on the inner workings of Fort Hood.
“The bill provides a 2.6 percent pay raise (for soldiers), an additional 4,000 soldiers bringing active duty Army end strength to 487,500 soldiers along with funding for increased training, modernization, and procurement in order to build and maintain readiness,” Sledd said. “This will ensure Fort Hood units have the resources to be trained and ready for whatever missions they receive.”
On Aug. 24, McCain was honored during the activation of Army Futures Command, a new warfare modernization headquarters in Austin, where military leaders honored his life and service.
“None of this would be happening without someone who’s not here today, and that’s Sen. John McCain, an American hero,” said Gen. Mark Milley, the Army’s chief of staff.
According to the Associated Press, two members of McCain’s staff attended the ushering in of what the Army says amounts to its most significant restructuring in more than 40 years. The command is tasked with modernizing everything from combat vehicles to weapons and helping soldiers adapt to emerging threats from powers such as China and Russia.
Herald staff writer David Bryant and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
