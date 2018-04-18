With the passing of Barbara Bush on Tuesday, Killeen-Fort Hood area residents shared their thoughts and feelings on the death of the former first lady. Several residents were actually able to meet her during some of her many trips to the Fort Hood and Temple areas.
“In 2005, when I was a corps sergeant major at Fort Hood, she and the whole family came out for Easter Sunrise Service,” retired III Corps Command Sgt. Maj. Joe Gainey said. “I remember watching her and she intertwined with the soldiers so fluidly, like she was one of them and not above them. When I first heard the news yesterday, it saddened me. We use the term ‘first lady’ for a reason, and she truly was the perfect example of first lady from beginning to end, she set the bar for being first lady.”
Other former Fort Hood leaders were able to meet Bush, as well. Retired Lt. Gen. Pete Taylor, former III Corps commander, met her and President George Bush during a visit with a mutual friend in Temple.
“I met her when her and her husband were in Temple one time,” he said. “There were guests at a private home, and I was a guest, also. I only had the opportunity to meet her the one time, but she was a classy lady and it is a great loss to the Bush family and to the world. There were no airs about that woman at all; I really admired her.”
“My wife and I met Mrs. (Barbara) Bush just once, and we were both very impressed. This was when she was giving a lecture at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Mr. Bush (her husband) was the President. She was very nice, very funny.
I thought she did a terrific job as first lady, she was always down to earth and she didn’t lord it over anyone.”
-Retired Lt. Gen. Paul “Bunch” Funk Sr., former III Corps commander, said in a phone interview Wednesday.
“I join my fellow Americans in mourning the loss of former First Lady Barbara Bush. She wore many titles throughout her time on this Earth — wife, mother, grandmother, literacy advocate, First Lady — but for me, her best title was simply ‘proud American.’ She possessed an old-fashioned love of country and service to others. She believed that America was a great nation because of its good people, and she inspired us all to love America and to give back. Our country is better because of Mrs. Bush; she will always be missed, but she will never be forgotten.”
-Congressman Roger Williams, R–Austin, in an email Tuesday.
“Erika and I (are) praying for the Bush family this evening. Former First Lady Barbara Bush was the epitome of class, determination, and profound love for family. She will be greatly missed.”
-Congressman John Carter, R-Round Rock, on a Facebook post Tuesday.
“Barbara Bush dedicated her life to helping others. As only the second woman in history to be both the wife and mother of U.S. presidents, Barbara had a unique and profound impact on our country. Spearheading the fight against illiteracy, she created the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, working to improve the lives of those less fortunate through education. Her selfless devotion to service defines the inspiring legacy Barbara has left behind. Her impact on Texas and our nation will forever be treasured. Cecilia and I extend our deepest condolences to President George H.W. Bush and the entire Bush family during this difficult time. We ask that all Texans join us in keeping them in their thoughts and prayers as they mourn the passing of a devoted wife, mother, and public servant.”
-Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in an email Tuesday.
“Barbara has blessed this nation with her unwavering service, strong moral compass, and trademark sense of humor,” said Sen. Cornyn. “Eternally devoted to her faith, family, and country, her legacy in promoting literacy will live on in the families she touched and young minds she helped cultivate. Sandy and I join Texans and the nation in prayer for the entire Bush family tonight.”
-U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in an email Tuesday.
“Our deepest condolences to the Bush family. May God wrap His loving arms around their family and friends during this difficult time.”
-District 54 Rep. Scott Cosper, R-Killeen, in a statement Tuesday.
“We have a granddaughter who is 8 years old, and she saw the news on TV and said, ‘We have to pray.’ The point is an 8-year- old who has probably never seen her as a first lady was affected by her loss and got some of her importance to this state and community. Our prayers are with the family — it’s a tragic loss.”
-Killeen mayor Jose Segarra in a phone interview Tuesday.
“Barbara Bush inspired so many, was admired by all and will be truly missed. She taught us there is a place for class in politics, that women have a strong voice that should be heard and that every opinion counts.”
-Texas Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, in a statement Tuesday.
