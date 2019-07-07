Despite being held at the tail end of a holiday weekend, Sunday’s Walk with a Doc event — hosted by AdventHealth Medical Group at Central Texas College — still drew a small crowd of about 10 area residents who came out to get some exercise and learn more about women’s health, the topic of July’s walk.
“We really try to take care of the whole body — diet, nutrition, exercise, all that — when it comes to women’s health,” obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Arturo Romero said before the walk began. “In my opinion, a lot of medicine has started to move away from prevention and toward reaction, but I really think we need to get back to doing preventative care.”
As an example of preventative steps Romero suggests, he said he recommends his patients get a pap smear once a year instead of every two to three years. He also said many of his patients have told him other doctors have said it was all right to stop getting mamograms at age 65, but Romero recommends women continue to get them their entire lives because “You still have breasts past 65. They may change, sure, but women still have breasts and you can still get cancer later in life.”
Several of the people walking at the event said they have participated several times enjoy the exercise and knowledge they get out of it.
“I think this event is great,” Earline Miller said. “I’ve participated in the event a few times before, not all the time, but Dr. (Stephen) Ralph first invited me about a year ago, and I really enjoyed it. I try to do exercise fairly frequently in my personal life, because I am 81, and I am still going.”
AdventHealth public relations manager Erin Riley said the hospital has been participating in the nationwide program for two years. The program originated in 2005.
“We usually have between 15 and 20 people out here for the event, I think it is a smaller group today just because we just had the 4th of July holiday,” Riley said.
Walk with a Doc is held the first Sunday of every month at 8 a.m. at the CTC gym.
