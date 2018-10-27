Fresh air, laughter and a slight scent of cleaner filled the Bob Gilmore Senior Center Saturday morning as volunteers from various organizations came together to take part in Make a Difference Day.
Since 1992, the fourth Saturday of October has been designated Make a Difference Day, bringing volunteers out in force in their communities.
Last week, several groups hosted food and supply drives, and some schools even got involved, organizing activities such as cleaning up campuses and reading to younger students.
Saturday morning, volunteers helped clean the playground and landscaping at the Families in Crisis building on Rancier Avenue, did minor repairs at the Girl Scout building on Lake Road, and cleaned and organized the Bob Gilmore Senior Center on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Several employees of GC Services in Copperas Cove were among the volunteers busy cleaning the senior center Saturday morning after the company distributed flyers and emails prior to the event.
“GC Services is such a big supporter of giving back to our community, and that includes Killeen,” GC Services employee Rose Fleming said Saturday morning. “This day is such a great way to get involved.”
Close to 20 volunteers were on hand at the senior center, and reported that more had already come and gone.
“It’s a great way to spend your Saturday,” Fleming said.
Make a Difference Day is an annual observance focused on neighbors helping neighbors. While the national program has ended, Killeen continues the tradition of matching volunteers to projects for the benefit of the city, according to a city news release.
