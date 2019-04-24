Water and sewer rates for Central Texas cities are going up May 1.
Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board members met Wednesday morning in the water district’s monthly meeting, in which the 2019-2020 budget was approved, including measures to raise revenue.
A 1-cent rate increase on the water side will increase the rate to 67 cents per 1,000 gallons. In addition, a 3-cent rate increase on the sewer side will increase the rate to 92 cents per 1,000 gallons.
The water district is the sole wholesale water provider to Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton, Fort Hood, 439 Water Supply Corp., and Nolanville - via WCID-3. The district also operates a regional wastewater treatment system.
Unlike cities, which directly bill residents for water and sewer use, the district provides rates to local governments, who might then pass the increase on to residents and businesses they serve.
On Wednesday, district general manager Ricky Garrett said water rates were increased due to an increase in cost for chemicals used during treatment, higher employee insurance costs and the total loss of a compost grinder last week due to a fire. The loss of the grinder costs an estimated $252,000, according to Garrett.
The rate increase comes after the board hiked water up 1 cent and sewer up 4 cents in 2018. Last year, Garrett also said rates were raised due to inflation of chemicals.
(0) comments
