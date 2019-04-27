The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is still looking into a case of missing ordnance that caused evacuations in four Killeen neighborhoods Friday night.
The Killeen Police Department was called and asked to assist Army investigators after multiple pieces of ordnance were removed from Fort Hood and stored in different homes in the city.
Fort Hood’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit was called in to help the police department assess and recover the ordinance. Police evacuated homes in four neighborhoods: Splawn Ranch, Hunt Drive, Transit Drive and Carol Way.
The missing ordnance was safely recovered by 10:10 p.m. All those who were forced to evacuate were able to return to their homes after the agencies involved cleared the scene.
The Killeen Fire Department joined the police department in assisting Fort Hood with the investigation.
Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.